Apr. 28, 2021
  • Healthtech start-up Privia Health Group (PRVA) boosted the price range Wednesday on its IPO to $21 to $23 a share, up from the previous $17 to $19 estimate.
  • However, Privia and one of its pre-IPO stockholders will continue to offer the public 19.5M shares, with the company providing 2.8M of that and the stockholder contributing the remaining 16.7M, according to the company’s revised S-1 filing.
  • The firm also reiterated plans to grant underwriters the option to buy another 2.925M shares for overallotments.
  • Additionally, the company confirmed its intention to sell health insurer Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) some 4.2M shares in a private placement at whatever the IPO prices at. That would bring in $92M if the offering prices at its midpoint $22-a-share level.
  • All told, Privia expects to net some $139.5M to $216M from the IPO, depending on where shares price at and whether underwriters exercise all overallotment options. The firm intends to use the proceeds for working capital, R&D, business development, sales and marketing, capital expenditures and potential future acquisitions.
  • Plans call for the stock to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “PRVA.”
  • Privia estimates it will have some 103M shares outstanding following the initial public offering. That would value the company on a non-diluted basis at about $2.2B to $2.4B, depending on where in the $21-to-$23 range the shares price at.
  • PRVA operates a technology platform and network of brick-and-mortar physician offices in seven states and the District of Columbia, with a heavy emphasis on cutting-edge services like telemedicine. Some 2,700 providers work out of the company’s roughly 650 locations and serve more than 3M patients.
  • “Privia Health is a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual-care settings,” the company wrote in its S-1.
  • Healthtechs like Privia have generated a lot of investor enthusiasm leading up to their IPOs, but have sometimes faded afterward.
  • For instance, Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) saw its IPO price at $39 a share – above an upwardly revised $36-to-$38 price range – but then fell once actual trading began.
  • OSCR last month sank 10.8% on its first trading day to close at $34.80 and has dropped even more since then. The stock was changing hands at $24.05 shortly after 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, up 0.3% for the day but down 38.3% from its IPO price.
  • As for Privia, Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently did a deep dive into the IPO and concluded that "I'll pass on the stock until the company can show a steeper growth trajectory."
