Blue Hat reports rapid growth from Csfctech since acquisition

  • Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) announced preliminary revenue contributed by its subsidiary, Fuzhou Csfctech, of ~$3.53M YTD, which has grown steadily since the acquisition closed.
  • Csfctech's revenue is mainly derived from self-developed games and jointly operated games, contributing ~71% and 19% of total revenue, respectively.
  • "We believe that Csfctech's plans to continuously upgrade existing games and introduce new games to the marketplace will position us to engage a wider player audience. We will continue to put resources into promoting these games to attract more domestic and overseas customers," CEO Blue Hat commented.
