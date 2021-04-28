Blue Hat reports rapid growth from Csfctech since acquisition
Apr. 28, 2021 10:26 AM ETFujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)BHATBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) announced preliminary revenue contributed by its subsidiary, Fuzhou Csfctech, of ~$3.53M YTD, which has grown steadily since the acquisition closed.
- Csfctech's revenue is mainly derived from self-developed games and jointly operated games, contributing ~71% and 19% of total revenue, respectively.
- "We believe that Csfctech's plans to continuously upgrade existing games and introduce new games to the marketplace will position us to engage a wider player audience. We will continue to put resources into promoting these games to attract more domestic and overseas customers," CEO Blue Hat commented.