Cyclerion updates on clinical trial progress at webinar
Apr. 28, 2021 11:16 AM ETCyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN)CYCN, INDBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- At the webinar hosted by the company today, Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN -3.1%) shared the latest updates on its clinical programs for CY6463.
- The main programs in focus were the studies on Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv), Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia ("CIAS"), and Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS).
- Having cleared the Investigational New Drug (NYSE:IND) application for CY6463 in ADv, the company expects to start the enrollment for a 12-week Phase 2a clinical trial for ADv patients in mid-2021.
- Due to COVID-19, MELAS clinical trial is advancing at a slower pace than expected, Cyclerion said. The data from the exploratory 29-day open-label Phase 2a pilot study is now anticipated by year-end 2021.
- For CIAS, Cyclerion expects to initiate a Phase 1b signal-seeking study to evaluate the safety and near-term impact on disease-relevant biomarkers.
- The company also unveiled details on its newest development candidate, CY3018 for which IND-enabling studies are currently in progress.
- “We are using insights from our preclinical and clinical data to tap into a fundamental CNS signaling pathway with CY6463 – our first-in-class, CNS-penetrant sGC stimulator,” commented Andy Busch, Chief Scientific Officer of Cyclerion.
- With cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at $45M as of Q1 2021 down from $58M in Q4 2020, the company now expects average monthly cash use to drop by 50% for the foreseeable future after implementing a streamlined operating model in April 2021.
- In March, Cyclerion announced the departure of its chief medical officer Christopher Wright.