Cyclerion updates on clinical trial progress at webinar

Apr. 28, 2021 11:16 AM ETCyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN)CYCN, INDBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • At the webinar hosted by the company today, Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN -3.1%) shared the latest updates on its clinical programs for CY6463.
  • The main programs in focus were the studies on Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv), Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia ("CIAS"), and Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS).
  • Having cleared the Investigational New Drug (NYSE:IND) application for CY6463 in ADv, the company expects to start the enrollment for a 12-week Phase 2a clinical trial for ADv patients in mid-2021.
  • Due to COVID-19, MELAS clinical trial is advancing at a slower pace than expected, Cyclerion said. The data from the exploratory 29-day open-label Phase 2a pilot study is now anticipated by year-end 2021.
  • For CIAS, Cyclerion expects to initiate a Phase 1b signal-seeking study to evaluate the safety and near-term impact on disease-relevant biomarkers.
  • The company also unveiled details on its newest development candidate, CY3018 for which IND-enabling studies are currently in progress.
  • “We are using insights from our preclinical and clinical data to tap into a fundamental CNS signaling pathway with CY6463 – our first-in-class, CNS-penetrant sGC stimulator,” commented Andy Busch, Chief Scientific Officer of Cyclerion.
  • With cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at $45M as of Q1 2021 down from $58M in Q4 2020, the company now expects average monthly cash use to drop by 50% for the foreseeable future after implementing a streamlined operating model in April 2021.
  • In March, Cyclerion announced the departure of its chief medical officer Christopher Wright.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.