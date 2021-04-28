Banco Santander Q1 earnings improve as business volumes rise in most markets
Apr. 28, 2021
- Banco Santander (SAN +2.9%) Q1 underlying EPS of €0.116 (14 cents) improves from €0.074 in Q4 and €0.014 in Q1 2020.
- Business volumes increased in most markets, as lending grew 2% Y/Y and customer funds (deposits and mutual funds) rose 10% in constant euros. Pre-provision profit rose 15% Y/Y in constant euros to €6.3B ($7.6B).
- Cost of credit improves to 1.08% in Q1 2021 v. 1.28% a year ago.
- Underlying return on equity climbed to 10.44% from 6.93% in Q4 2020 and 1.52% a year ago.
- Q1 net interest income of €7.96B fell 0.8% Q/Q and 6.3% Y/Y.
- Q1 underlying net operating profit of €6.27B increased 12% Q/Q and 0.8% Y/Y.
- Q1 efficiency ratio improves to 44.9% vs. 47.7% in Q4 2020 and 47.2% in Q1 2020.
- Group net fee income of €2.55B falls from €2.46B in Q4 and €2.85B a year ago; excluding the exchange rate impact there was no material change from a year ago.
- At Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, net fee income surged 28% Y/Y driven by strong markets growth and positive performance in the banking businesses.
- At Wealth Management & Insurance, net fee income increased 3% Y/Y.
