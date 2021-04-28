ETFs continue their record-shattering inflow pace

Apr. 28, 2021 11:20 AM ETVanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), VTI, IVVVOO, VTI, IVVBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Exchange traded funds continue to take in a record-setting pace of inflows. Year-to-date ETFs have brought in +$311B, which keeps the pace up to reach a record one-year $1T in inflows. $1T would not only be a record intake, but it would also double its previous record.
  • In the first quarter of 2021, investors were net purchasers of +$221.6B in ETFs and now net purchasers of +$311B. To put the record pace of inflows into context, market participants had to wait until the fourth quarter of 2020 in mid-October to reach +$311B of inflows.
  • Furthermore, market players have seen that 1,600 ETFs are net positive in inflows year-to-date out of the entire exchange traded fund universe.
  • Another interesting note is that aside from the largest AUM ETFs, there are now 1,000 exchange traded funds with AUM between $100M and $1B.
  • So far, year-to-date, the below exchange traded funds have seen the most significant inflows, according to ETF.com. See YTD inflows along with YTD performance.
  • Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO): +20.17B in inflows, +11.65% YTD.
  • Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI): +13.52B in inflows, +11.95% YTD.
  • iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV): +10.85B in inflows, +11.65% YTD.
  • In last week’s latest U.S. weekly fund flows insight report by Refinitiv Lipper, exchange traded equity funds saw their eleventh consecutive week of net inflows pulling in +$4.4B.
