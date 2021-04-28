Teck turns lower after Q1 miss; maintains full-year production guidance
Apr. 28, 2021 10:25 AM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)TECKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Teck Resources (TECK -2.1%) tumbles in early trading after Q1 adjusted earnings and revenues missed the average analyst estimate, even as results were helped by higher commodity prices.
- Teck said prices for copper, zinc and blended bitumen all were higher than a year ago, partially offset by the effect of the strengthening Canadian dollar.
- Copper prices have more than doubled from their pandemic lows and look poised to pass $10K/ton.
- Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.57 swung from a $0.57/share loss in the year-ago period when Teck recorded a $474M asset impairment charge related to its Fort Hills oil sands operation.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA rose 59% Y/Y to C$967M, but analysts had estimated C$988M.
- Teck highlighted milestones achieved at its priority projects, including surpassing the halfway point at its flagship QB2 copper project in Chile and moving into the commissioning phase of the Neptune coal terminal upgrade on Canada's west coast.
- The company kept FY 2021 production guidance unchanged at 275K-290K metric tons of copper, 25.5M-26.5M mt of steelmaking coal, 585K-610K mt of zinc and 8.6M-12.1M barrels of bitumen.