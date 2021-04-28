More on Yandex Q1 results

Apr. 28, 2021 11:46 AM ETYandex N.V. (YNDX)YNDXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Yandex (YNDX +1.6%) Q1 revenue of $966.1M, increases 39%, beats consensus by $37.22M.
  • Online advertising revenues grew 20% vs last year and generated 49% of total revenues.
  • Revenues related to sales of goods grew 814% vs last year and accounted for 15% of total revenues.
  • Other revenues grew 125% vs last year and amounted to 8% of total revenues.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits as of March 31, 2021 of $3.05B on a consolidated basis; of which $323.9M is related to Taxi segment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of Yandex. Market business was RUB 6.5B in Q1 2021, compared to a loss of RUB 2.2B in Q1 2020.
  • GAAP EPS of -$0.14 misses consensus by $0.40.
  • Outlook: Based on recent performance, company expects total group revenues to be between RUB 315 and 330B for the FY 2021.
  • Previously: Yandex EPS misses by $0.40, beats on revenue (April 28)
