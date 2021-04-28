Dynex Capital positions for steepening yield curve during Q1
Apr. 28, 2021
- Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) says Q1 results were driven by the positioning of its assets and hedges on the expectation of a steepening yield curve.
- The company used proceeds from its two capital raises during Q1 to buy investments and increase its hedge position, which management estimates contributed ~51 cents to the increase in book value per common share during Q1.
- Q1 core net operating EPS of 46 cents matches the average analyst estimate and up from 45 cents in Q4 2020.
- Q1 net interest income of $12.3M falls from $14.4M in Q4; TBA drop income of $8.57M rises from $6.45M in the prior quarter.
- Net interest spread of 1.87% exceeded management's expectation for Q1 as prepayment speeds were lower than anticipated and financing rates dropped 5 basis points vs. the prior quarter.
- Total economic return to shareholders of 7.2%, comprised of 39 cents in dividends and an increase of 99 cents in book value per common share to $20.07 as of March 31, 2021.
- Leverage including TBA dollar roll positions increased to 6.9x times shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2021 vs. 6.3x as of Dec. 31, 2020.
