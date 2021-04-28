Kansas City Southern falls after Canadian Pacific CEO says not getting into bidding war

  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) dropped 0.6% after a report that the Canadian Pacific CEO (NYSE:CP) said he would not get into a bidding war with Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) for the railroad operator.
  • Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel made the comments, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg headline.
  • Creel's comments come after KSU over the weekend said it would begin talks with Canadian National after the company's board determined that the CNI offer is likely to lead to a "superior" bid to Canadian Pacific's offer.
  • Last week, Canadian Pacific CEO called Canadian National's rival bid for KSU 'fantasy land.'
