Acadia Healthcare Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETAcadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)ACHCBy: SA News Team
- Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $545M (-30.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACHC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.