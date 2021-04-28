Ensign Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETThe Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)ENSGBy: SA News Team
- Ensign (NASDAQ:ENSG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $631.9M (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENSG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.