BCE Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 12:46 PM ETBCE Inc. (BCE)BCEBy: SA News Team
- BCE (NYSE:BCE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.74 (-7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$5.63B (flat Y/Y).
- Expected adjusted EBITDA of C$2.38B.
- Over the last 2 years, BCE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.