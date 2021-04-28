Boeing sees 'light' April deliveries as electrical issue forces 737 MAX pause
Apr. 28, 2021 12:47 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Boeing (BA -2.7%) has paused deliveries of new 737 MAX planes because of the electrical problems on ~100 of the jets, which CEO Dave Calhoun says will make April deliveries "very light" before catching up over the balance of the year.
- Calhoun tells CNBC that he expects a fix "in relatively short order" but does not provide an exact date.
- The company now expects China's approval of the MAX in this year's H2, after previously expecting all approvals in H1; China - Boeing's single largest customer - has yet to follow the U.S. and other regulators in recertifying the MAX.
- Boeing left its jet production plans unchanged, and Calhoun tells CNBC that near-term increases hinge on relations with China.
- The limited resumption of 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner jet deliveries combined with various quality issues contributed to Q1 sales of $15.2B, down 10% Y/Y.
- A five-month halt to 787 handovers drove inventories to $83B, nearly $1B higher than in Q4 2020.
- The company took a $318M charge on its work converting two 747-8 jets to serve as the future Air Force One, citing pandemic-related delays and a dispute with a supplier.
- Q1 outlays of free cash totaled $3.68B, worse than the $3.34B cash burn predicted by Wall Street.
- Overall, Boeing expects Q1 will be the most challenging quarter of the year in terms of cash flow, but numbers should improve as year goes on; the recovery in air travel demand is gaining traction but remains uneven.