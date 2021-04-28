Boeing sees 'light' April deliveries as electrical issue forces 737 MAX pause

Apr. 28, 2021 12:47 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Boeing (BA -2.7%) has paused deliveries of new 737 MAX planes because of the electrical problems on ~100 of the jets, which CEO Dave Calhoun says will make April deliveries "very light" before catching up over the balance of the year.
  • Calhoun tells CNBC that he expects a fix "in relatively short order" but does not provide an exact date.
  • The company now expects China's approval of the MAX in this year's H2, after previously expecting all approvals in H1; China - Boeing's single largest customer - has yet to follow the U.S. and other regulators in recertifying the MAX.
  • Boeing left its jet production plans unchanged, and Calhoun tells CNBC that near-term increases hinge on relations with China.
  • The limited resumption of 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner jet deliveries combined with various quality issues contributed to Q1 sales of $15.2B, down 10% Y/Y.
  • A five-month halt to 787 handovers drove inventories to $83B, nearly $1B higher than in Q4 2020.
  • The company took a $318M charge on its work converting two 747-8 jets to serve as the future Air Force One, citing pandemic-related delays and a dispute with a supplier.
  • Q1 outlays of free cash totaled $3.68B, worse than the $3.34B cash burn predicted by Wall Street.
  • Overall, Boeing expects Q1 will be the most challenging quarter of the year in terms of cash flow, but numbers should improve as year goes on; the recovery in air travel demand is gaining traction but remains uneven.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.