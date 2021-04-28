Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 12:49 PM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)ALNYBy: SA News Team
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.37 (+9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $169.06M (+69.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALNY has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- R&D expense estimate of $170.2M.
- SG&A expense estimate of $153.7M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.