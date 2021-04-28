Helen of Troy slips 7% post Q4 earnings

  • Helen of Troy (HELE -7.4%) reported Q4 net sales growth of 15.1% Y/Y to $509.4M; and Organic business net sales growth of 12.2%.
  • Leadership Brand net sales increased 20.2%; and online channel net sales increased ~30%.
  • Q4 Gross margin improved by 168 bps to 45.2%.
  • Company reported operating income of $24.52M, compared to loss of $2.75M a year ago.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for FY was $314.1M, compared to $271.3M a year ago.
  • Free cash flow of $215.4M, compared to $253.5M for the same period last year.
  • Company repurchased 960,829 shares of common stock in the open market during the year for $191.6M, at an average price of $199.42/share.
  • Company is not providing an Outlook for FY22 at this time.
  • “As we look to fiscal 2022, our all-weather portfolio of Leadership Brands is well suited to continue serving consumers. As COVID-19 lingers it favors our health-related brands. Other brands such as Hydro Flask, Drybar, Revlon, and HOT Tools are expected to benefit further as the post-pandemic landscape takes shape, and OXO is positioned to succeed in most environments,” commented Julien R. Mininberg, CEO.
  • “The company has the potential to breakout higher with the easing of pandemic restrictions. Retail operations are preparing for better sales. The target price is $240 to $260 per share”, commented SA contributor Harold Goldmeier, with Bullish rating.
