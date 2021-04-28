Abiomed FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021
- Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+15.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $231.13M (+11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABMD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- R&D expense estimate of $34.5M.
- SG&A expense estimate of $89.9M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.