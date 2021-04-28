Citrix Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (-17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $798.85M (-7.2% Y/Y).
- Expected Non-GAAP operating margin of 28.9% and billings of $736.3M.
- Over the last 2 years, CTXS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.