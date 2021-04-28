Cohu Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 12:56 PM ETCohu, Inc. (COHU)COHUBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 ($0.0 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $222.85M (+60.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COHU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.