MACOM Technology Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 12:57 PM ETMACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI)MTSIBy: SA News Team
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+176.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $150M (+18.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTSI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.