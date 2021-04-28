Celestica Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 12:58 PM ETCelestica Inc. (CLS)CLSBy: SA News Team
- Celestica (NYSE:CLS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (-7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.