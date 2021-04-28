Limelight Networks Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETLimelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (-Infinity% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.16M (-5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LLNW has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.