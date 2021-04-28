SkyWest Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETSkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)SKYWBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $575.7M (-21.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SKYW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.