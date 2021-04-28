Cogent Communications Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:01 PM ETCogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI)CCOIBy: SA News Team
- Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $144.71M (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, Cogent has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.