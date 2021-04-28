Fortress Transportation Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETFortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI)FTAIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.30 (-500.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $78.42M (-30.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FTAI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.