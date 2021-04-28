Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)VRTXBy: SA News Team
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.69 (+5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.66B (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VRTX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- R&D expense estimate of $371.9M.
- SG&A expense estimate of $167.6M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.