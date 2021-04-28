Noodles & Company Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 Noodles & Company (NDLS) By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+88.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $104.12M (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NDLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.