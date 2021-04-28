Adtalem Global Education Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETAdtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)ATGEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $283.04M (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATGE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.