AGCO Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:04 PM ETAGCO Corporation (AGCO)AGCOBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+31.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.22B (+15.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AGCO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.