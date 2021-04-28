Mitek Systems Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETMitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)MITKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.56M (+20.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MITK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.