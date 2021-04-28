Stericycle Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:04 PM ETStericycle, Inc. (SRCL)SRCLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $648.13M (-17.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SRCL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.