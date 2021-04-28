NeoPhotonics Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN)
- NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $59.94M (-38.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NPTN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.