ResMed FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETResMed Inc. (RMD)RMDBy: SA News Team
- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $794.21M (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RMD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Non-GAAP Gross margin estimate of 59.3%.
- Non-GAAP Operating margin estimate of 29.3%.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.