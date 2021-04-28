Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)MDRXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $371.13M (-11.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MDRX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.