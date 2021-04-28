Amazon Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:13 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: SA News Team12 Comments
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.62 (+92.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $104.65B (+38.6% Y/Y).
- The company guided Q1 revenue to $100.0B to $106.0B and operating income to $3.0B to $6.5B in Q4 earnings report.
- Over the last 2 years, AMZN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 25 upward revisions and 0 downward.