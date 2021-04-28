Amarin Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)
- Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $147.1M (-5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMRN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.