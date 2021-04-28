Embraer Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:08 PM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)ERJBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.40 (+29.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $784.49M (+23.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ERJ has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.