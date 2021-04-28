Skyworks Solutions Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.35 (+75.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+50.1% Y/Y).
  • Expected Non-GAAP gross margin of 50.7% and operating margin of 37.5%.
  • Over the last 2 years, SWKS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward.
