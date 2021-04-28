Skyworks Solutions Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETSkyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)SWKSBy: SA News Team
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.35 (+75.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+50.1% Y/Y).
- Expected Non-GAAP gross margin of 50.7% and operating margin of 37.5%.
- Over the last 2 years, SWKS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward.