Texas Roadhouse Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+156.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $743.9M (+14.0% Y/Y).
  • Estimated Cost of sales 32.5%
  • Estimated Restaurant margin 15.8%
  • Estimated Operating margin 6.9%
  • Over the last 1 year, TXRH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 4 downward.
