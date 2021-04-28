Texas Roadhouse Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETTexas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)TXRHBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+156.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $743.9M (+14.0% Y/Y).
- Estimated Cost of sales 32.5%
- Estimated Restaurant margin 15.8%
- Estimated Operating margin 6.9%
- Over the last 1 year, TXRH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 4 downward.