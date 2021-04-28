Allegheny Technologies Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:10 PM ETAllegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)ATIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (vs. $0.20 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $649.05M (-32.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.