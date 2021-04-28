M.D.C. Holdings Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:12 PM ETM.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)MDCBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (+155.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.14B (+63.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MDC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.