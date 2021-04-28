Colfax Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:13 PM ETColfax Corporation (CFX)CFXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $841.12M (+3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CFX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.