Western Digital Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETWestern Digital Corporation (WDC)WDCBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.97B (-5.0% Y/Y).
- Estimated Non-GAAP gross margin 26.4% vs. guidance 25.5%-27.5%.
- Over the last 2 years, WDC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 4 downward.