Western Digital Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.97B (-5.0% Y/Y).
  • Estimated Non-GAAP gross margin 26.4% vs. guidance 25.5%-27.5%.
  • Over the last 2 years, WDC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 4 downward.
