Patrick Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:15 PM ETPatrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)PATKBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Patrick (NASDAQ:PATK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (+44.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $733.89M (+24.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PATK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.