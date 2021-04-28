Southern CO Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:15 PM ETThe Southern Company (SO)SOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Southern CO (NYSE:SO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+6.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.53B (+10.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.