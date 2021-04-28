PG&E Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:15 PM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)PCGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-70.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.56B (+5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PCG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.