Atkore International FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:16 PM ETAtkore Inc. (ATKR)By: Meghavi Singh
- Atkore International (NYSE:ATKR) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.83 (+84.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $556.8M (+22.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATKR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.