Xcel Energy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:16 PM ETXcel Energy Inc. (XEL)XELBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.9B (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, XEL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.