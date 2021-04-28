Kraft Heinz Q1 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021
- Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.24B (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects organic growth +0.6% vs guidance "flat to positive".
- Over the last 2 years, KHC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.