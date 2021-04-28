Atlassian Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 5:35 PM ETAtlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)TEAMBy: SA News Team
- Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+16.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $531.92M (+29.2% Y/Y).
- Expected adj. operating margin of 19.9% vs guidance ~16.0%.
- Over the last 2 years, TEAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 1 downward.