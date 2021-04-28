Tradeweb Markets Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2021 1:19 PM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)TWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $272.48M (+16.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.